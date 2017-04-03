Poland accuses Russian air traffic controllers over Smoleńsk plane crash

Polish prosecutors said that they will press charges against two Russian air traffic controllers of deliberately contributing to a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland’s president Lech Kaczyński and 95 other people, including many top officials. According to the prosecution, recent analysis of the recordings between pilots and air traffic controllers, justify the decision. “An…
