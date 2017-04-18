Poland acknowledges Turkey referendum results

BBI gets financing for two Koneser build... A subsidiary of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer BBI Development has secured more than PLN 43.2 million in bank financing from Pekao SA for buildings ‘E1’ and ‘E3’ in the Centrum Praskie Koneser mixed-use project in the Polish capital. The loan...

Carrefour replaces Alma in Dekada Kraków... Retailer Carrefour is the latest tenant to have leased space in the Dekada convenience shopping center in Kraków. A Carrefour supermarket will occupy a 1,330-sqm unit in the mall, which previously housed a Delikatesy Alma store. Dekada Kraków, which ...

Bouygues sales down in Q1, set to improv... Developer Bouygues Immobilier Polska sold 219 apartments in Q1 2017, compared with the 265 units the company offloaded in the same period last year. According to sales and marketing director Krzysztof Foder, the decrease in sales resulted from stock ...

GK Immobile to build a four-star hotel i... GK Immobile through its subsidiary Focus Hotels has signed a contract with Woronicza Prestige PM to build and lease a four-star hotel in Warsaw, with at leas 238 rooms. After the construction is completed, Focus will manage the facility for the perio...