Poland acknowledges Turkey referendum results

April 18, 2017 Poland AM

Polish foreign ministry released a statement in which it acknowledges the results of Sunday’s referendum in Turkey. “Turkey remains Poland’s strategic partner in NATO and in the broadly understood security architecture. We look forward to continuing developing the traditionally good bilateral relations and relations with the European Union,” the MFA said in a statement. According…

