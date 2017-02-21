Poland advances in the Women in Work Index

Poland has moved up by three spots to the ninth place in the latest Women in Work Index report compiled by PwC consultancy. “Poland stands out for achieving the largest annual improvement, rising from 12th to 9th due to fall in female unemployment and an increase in the full-time employment rate,” the report stated. In…
Related Posts
-
WSE with the third most IPOs in Europe –...February 9, 2017
-
PwC: 25% of Poles are constantly online...February 8, 2017
-
Poland to be the fastest growing EU econ...February 7, 2017
-
PwC: Sunday shopping ban will lead to re...November 30, 2016