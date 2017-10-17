Poland and Turkey could double bilateral trade – Duda and Erdogan

Poland and Turkey could double their bilateral trade to a level of €10 billion a year, said Presidents of the two countries, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Andrzej Duda, at a Polish-Turkish business forum in Warsaw. Duda stated that the bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing for years and in 2016 it amounted…
Related Posts
-
Duda and PiS ‘close reaching a compromis...October 8, 2017
-
Duda sends his condolences after Las Veg...October 3, 2017
-
KUKE: Exports grew 11.7% in August...October 3, 2017
-
Tusk beats Duda in a presidential poll...September 27, 2017