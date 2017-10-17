Poland and Turkey could double bilateral trade – Duda and Erdogan

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

Poland and Turkey could double their bilateral trade to a level of €10 billion a year, said Presidents of the two countries, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Andrzej Duda, at a Polish-Turkish business forum in Warsaw. Duda stated that the bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing for years and in 2016 it amounted…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts