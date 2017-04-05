Poland appeals against EU air pollution directive

Poland has lodged an appeal to the EU’s Court of Justice against the bloc’s directive to lower air pollution, PM Beata Szydło said. “As for climate policy, our position is clear: we do not agree with the norms that have been introduced. We will be consistent in protesting and looking for new solutions,” Szydło said….
Related Posts
-
Kraków to fight smog with crowdfunding...February 6, 2017
-
IEA says Poland could improve its energy...January 27, 2017
-
More electric heat will reduce costs, fi...December 16, 2016
-
President signs anti-smog bill...October 6, 2015