Poland asks EU to drop casa against Warsaw over EU migrant scheme

The Polish government filed a motion to the European Commission to withdraw its legal proceedings against Warsaw over its migrant relocation quotas, adding that it is ready to go to court if necessary. “Poland has sent a motion to the European Commission requesting it to discontinue its ongoing infringement procedure. Should it be continued, Poland…
Related Posts
-
EU dismisses bid to annul the refugee al...July 26, 2017
-
Interior ministry wants to further restr...July 11, 2017
-
Poland has a right to say no to refugees...July 2, 2017
-
Poland will not accept migrants without ...June 18, 2017