Poland asks EU to drop casa against Warsaw over EU migrant scheme

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

The Polish government filed a motion to the European Commission to withdraw its legal proceedings against Warsaw over its migrant relocation quotas, adding that it is ready to go to court if necessary. “Poland has sent a motion to the European Commission requesting it to discontinue its ongoing infringement procedure. Should it be continued, Poland…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts