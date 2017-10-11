Poland close to consensus with EC on the Winter Package – Tchórzewski

October 11, 2017

According to the Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski Poland is close to strike a deal regarding the so-called Winter Package energy deal, and there is a strong chance to obtain derogations, both in terms of general requirements and the power market. “There is hope, for example, to get a nationwide emissivity measurement system rather than…

