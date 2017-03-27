Poland concerned about unrest in Minsk

The Polish foreign ministry has issued a statement saying that it was concerned by “the way Belarusian authorities impeded the organisation of peaceful protests” in Minsk on Saturday. “Preventive detentions and arrests, along with the intimidation of journalists and independent organizations activists, which happened last week and on the day of the protest, including the…
Related Posts
-
Polish firms ready to buy Belarusian com...October 25, 2016
-
WSE to open Polish-Belarusian IPO Center...October 24, 2016
-
Over PLN 500 mln for new cross-border pr...August 23, 2016
-
Russia extends embargo to Belarus...October 20, 2014