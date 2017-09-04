Poland condemns North Korea latest nuclear test

September 4, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Foreign Ministry condemned the latest nuclear tests conducted by North Korea. “This provocative act, together with the recent launch by Pyongyang of another ballistic missile, not only violates the existing international commitments but also dangerously escalates the tension in the region and could lead to unpredictable consequences,” the MFA said in its statement. “We…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts