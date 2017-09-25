Poland could buy back Acron’s stake in Azoty – deputy CEO

September 25, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned chemicals firm Grupa Azoty believes that the state-run investment vehicle PFR might buy back the stake in Azoty owned by Russian Acron. “If there is such an opportunity, and we have to think about it in terms of seizing an opportunity, it could be considered,” Grupa Azoty Deputy CEO Witold Szczypiński said. Acron,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts