Poland could buy back Acron’s stake in Azoty – deputy CEO

WSE-listed, state-owned chemicals firm Grupa Azoty believes that the state-run investment vehicle PFR might buy back the stake in Azoty owned by Russian Acron. “If there is such an opportunity, and we have to think about it in terms of seizing an opportunity, it could be considered,” Grupa Azoty Deputy CEO Witold Szczypiński said. Acron,…
