Poland could face power shortages after 2020

March 13, 2017 Poland AM

Poland could have insufficient power capacity in the system beyond 2020, power grid operator PSE president Eryk Kłossowski warned. He suggested that introducing a capacity market could be a long-term solution. If not “ it will be necessary to implement a package of radical market reforms related to, for instance, the introduction of locational marginal…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts