Poland could face power shortages after 2020

Warsaw to show a strong presence at MIPI... Like in previous years, the City of Warsaw is going to showcase it municipal land offer and woo real estate investors at the MIPIM international property fair, which starts in Cannes, France on March 14. Warsaw City Hall will this year be welcoming v...

Cornerstone laid for Granaria mixed-use ... A cornerstone-laying ceremony has recently been held at the construction site of the Granaria mixed-use project in Gdańsk, which will involve the development of a total of approximately 60,000 sqm of office, retail and residential space, as well as a...

Mieszkanie+ Fund to be floated on the WS... According to the deputy CEO of state-run lender BGK, the fund Mieszkanie+ will be floated on the Warsaw bourse “in the long run” without specifying any dates. “There will be many forms of financing, starting with PLN 4 billion of BGK funds,” Włodzimi...

EPP, Echo Investment acquiring Galeria M... Dutch real estate investment company Echo Polska Properties (EPP) and Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Echo Investment are in the process of acquiring the under-construction Galeria Młociny shopping center project located in the northern Bielan...