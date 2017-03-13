Poland could face power shortages after 2020

Poland could have insufficient power capacity in the system beyond 2020, power grid operator PSE president Eryk Kłossowski warned. He suggested that introducing a capacity market could be a long-term solution. If not “ it will be necessary to implement a package of radical market reforms related to, for instance, the introduction of locational marginal…
