Poland drops in Economic Freedom ranking

Poland has dropped six spots to 45 in the latest Economic Freedom Index compiled annually by the Heritage Foundation. In this year;s edition, Warsaw scored 68.3 points, one less than a year ago, posting better scores in the labor market section (increase of 3.5 points), fiscal health (0.6) and government spending (0.4), the scores for…
