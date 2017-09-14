Poland drops in the latest FIFA ranking

September 14, 2017 Poland AM

Polish men’s national football team has been placed 6th in the latest FIFA ranking. Compared to last month’s record-high standing, Poland dropped by one spot. Among the European teams, it was ranked 4th. Germany regained the lead, overtaking Brazil. Portugal advanced to the fourth spot. FIFA announced on Thursday a new and simplified format for…

