Poland expects to have the first nuclear plant by 2030

April 10, 2017 Poland AM

According to Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Poland can build its first nuclear power plant by 2030. “If we make now a decision on building a power block, then it would be operational by some 2030, the minister said in an interview with wnp.pl. According to Tchórzewski, the 1,200 MW block would cost PLN 24…

