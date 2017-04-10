Poland expects to have the first nuclear plant by 2030

According to Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Poland can build its first nuclear power plant by 2030. “If we make now a decision on building a power block, then it would be operational by some 2030, the minister said in an interview with wnp.pl. According to Tchórzewski, the 1,200 MW block would cost PLN 24…
Related Posts
-
PGE EJ 1 launches environmental studies ...April 6, 2017
-
Government delays nuclear power plant pr...February 14, 2017
-
Treasury Minister wants referendum on nu...February 25, 2016
-
Location for Polish nuclear plant to be ...September 28, 2015