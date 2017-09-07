Poland has only 20 active shale gas licenses

The number of licenses for prospecting hydrocarbons from unconventional deposits, including shale gas, issued by the Polish Ministry of the Environment stood at 20 at end-August, while the number of exploratory wells reached 72. ShaleTech Energy is the leader with 7 concessions, followed by Orlen and Lotos with 4 each. The figures remain unchanged compared…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki talks to Perry about LNG impo...April 5, 2017
-
PGNiG’s shale project fails...August 25, 2016
-
Significant decline in interest in Polis...April 10, 2016
-
Poland and China team up on shale gas te...October 28, 2015