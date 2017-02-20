Poland increases tax revenue by over 20% in January

Image : Shutterstock

The first month of new year has been quite good for the state coffers with some PLN 6.7 billion surplus. The revenue from taxes was the main reason for the good results, with VAT revenues increased by 25 percent year-on-year and amounted for nearly PLN 22 billion out of PLN 37 billion revenue recorded for January. The CIT and PIT taxes revenue increased by 15 and 5.4 percent respectively while gambling excise tax grew by 17.1 percent. The income from banking tax stood at PLN 400 million.

The Treasury spent PLN 30.2 billion in the first month of the year, representing a 7.9 percent expenditures allocated for the whole year.