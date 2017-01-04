Poland looks to continued EU funding through 2020

shutterstock

Poland will continue to be a net benefactor of transfer funds from Brussels through 2020, but inflows will likely dissipate over the remaining three-plus years of the operational and infrastructural funding program, according to investment experts who participated in a debate at the Warsaw Enterprise Institute (WEI) on Wednesday. The VP of the Renewable Energy Association, Włodzimierz Ehrenhalt, said that he expects funding for energy sector resources to decrease, especially in coal. “Starting investments and looking at what is happening in the European Union, looking at our relationship with the EU, we have to plan a situation in which [for] a part of the energy investments, we will be alone – especially those relating to coal,” said Ehrenhalt.

Other participants stated that utilizing current funding effectively and in a timely way was crucial, especially in the transportation sector. “For transport investment, the situation is far different than in the previous term,” said a municipal government and expert on infrastructure Patryk Wild. “Non-investment, on the other hand, does not [necessarily] result in a loss of money, just shifts [funding] to other purposes, for example, to urban transport and the purchase of rolling stock. Money that is unused will probably go back to the EU budget,” he added, while mentioning that, in his view, the growing isolationist environment – especially after Brexit – will place greater importance on EU countries such as Poland being responsible.

Poland for the period 2014-2020 Poland will use PLN 368 billion (in total) in EU funded-investments in infrastructure and operational programming. During the previous term (2007-2013), the amount was approximately 18 percent lower.