Poland marks seventh anniversary of the Smoleńsk plane crash

Image : Andrzej Hrechorowicz/ KPRP

Top Polish officials took part in commemorating the seventh anniversary of the Smoleńsk plane crash, which killed Polish President Lech Kaczyński, his wife Maria and 94 other people, including many top officials.

Early in the morning, President Andrzej Duda and the late president’s daughter, Marta Kaczyńska, placed a floral wreath on the graves of her parents. “April 10 in Poland is a day of deep reflection, thought and remembrance,” Duda said. “Seven years ago the world woke up on a shocking, dramatic day especially for the state, relatives, wives, husbands, parents, children, grandchildren. These are empty places that cannot be filled in any way, and they always remain like a burned glade in the forest, like a place where nothing wants to grow, and only time can sometimes diminish the pain,” he said.

The plane crash was not an ordinary accident, “it saw the death of the elite of Polish politics and public life,” Duda added.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jarosław Kaczyński, Lech’s twin brother, and Prime Minister, Beata Szydło, placed flowers on the graves of several of the victims.