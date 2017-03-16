Poland might join the euro zone in 10-20 years – Deputy PM

March 16, 2017 Poland AM

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland is not ready to adopt euro as its currency, and such action could be consider after 10-20 years. “If in 10-20 years macro and microeconomic factors will allow us to adopt euro, we could consider it by then,” he said. According to one of the opposition leaders Ryszard…

