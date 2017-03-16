Poland might join the euro zone in 10-20 years – Deputy PM

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland is not ready to adopt euro as its currency, and such action could be consider after 10-20 years. “If in 10-20 years macro and microeconomic factors will allow us to adopt euro, we could consider it by then,” he said. According to one of the opposition leaders Ryszard…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki: GDP growth to exceed 3 % thi...March 16, 2017
-
Poland to focus on tax fraud at G20 summ...March 15, 2017
-
Poland to crackdown on transfer of untax...February 12, 2017
-
Italy, the only euro zone economic loser...February 5, 2017