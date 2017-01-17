Poland moves up in Bloomberg innovation ranking

January 17, 2017 Poland AM

Poland has advanced one position (from 23rd to 22nd) in the Bloomberg Innovation Index which ranks the most innovative countries in the world. South Korea remains in top spot, while second place this year is taken by Sweden, pushing Germany down into third place. The country that saw the biggest drop in the ranking was…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts