Poland needs belt-tightening past 2017 – Fitch

January 25, 2017 Poland AM

If Poland fails to tighten its fiscal policy after 2017, it could have negative consequences for the country’s rating, said Arnaud Louis, analyst at rating agency Fitch responsible for Poland. He added that the lower predictability of Polish politics could impact the country’s investment attractiveness and its rating, which in turn could translate into lower…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts