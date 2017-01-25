Poland needs belt-tightening past 2017 – Fitch

If Poland fails to tighten its fiscal policy after 2017, it could have negative consequences for the country’s rating, said Arnaud Louis, analyst at rating agency Fitch responsible for Poland. He added that the lower predictability of Polish politics could impact the country’s investment attractiveness and its rating, which in turn could translate into lower…
Related Posts
-
Moody’s confirms ratings for ING B...January 24, 2017
-
Credit agency ratings ‘are bogus, nonsen...January 16, 2017
-
Latest credit ratings for Poland stable ...January 15, 2017
-
Moody’s affirms Poland’s rat...September 11, 2016