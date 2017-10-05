Poland on the verge of World Cup qualification after beating Armenia

October 5, 2017 Poland AM

Poland beat Armenia 6:1 in an away game in the second to last World Cup qualifying round. Robert Lewandowski scored three goals to become Poland’s all-time highest scorer beating Włodzimierz Lubański. Kamil Grosicki, Rafał Wolski and Jakub Błaszczykowski scored one each. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan scored the only goal for the hosts. Despite the win, Polish team…

