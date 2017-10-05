Poland on the verge of World Cup qualification after beating Armenia

Poland beat Armenia 6:1 in an away game in the second to last World Cup qualifying round. Robert Lewandowski scored three goals to become Poland’s all-time highest scorer beating Włodzimierz Lubański. Kamil Grosicki, Rafał Wolski and Jakub Błaszczykowski scored one each. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan scored the only goal for the hosts. Despite the win, Polish team…
Related Posts
-
Poland drops in the latest FIFA ranking...September 14, 2017
-
Poland with 8 medals in IAAF World Champ...August 13, 2017
-
Poland 5th in the latest FIFA ranking...August 10, 2017
-
Poland with two more silver medals at tr...August 8, 2017