Poland plans to narrow VAT gap to 10.4% in 2020

Poland expects that thanks to the measures taken by its recently reformed tax administration KAS to narrow the VAT gap to 10.4 percent in 2020 according to the finance ministry.

“According to the plans, our country should narrow the VAT gap by 2020 to the average level of the EU countries, that is to 10.4 percent,” the ministry said, adding that it hopes that the gap will be decreasing every year.

According to the European Commission report on VAT collection, Poland placed 21 out of all 28 member states. In 2014, the gap was at 24 percent.