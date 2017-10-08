Poland qualifies for the 2018 World Cup

October 8, 2017 Poland AM

Poland beat Montenegro 4:2 in the last World Cup qualifying game and secured its spot in next year’s tournament winning group F. Poland took the 2:0  early on with goals from Krzysztof Mączyński and Kamil Grosicki. But the hosts lost the lead, and possible World Cup seat after Montenegro scored two goals between 78th and…

