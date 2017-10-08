Poland qualifies for the 2018 World Cup

Poland beat Montenegro 4:2 in the last World Cup qualifying game and secured its spot in next year’s tournament winning group F. Poland took the 2:0 early on with goals from Krzysztof Mączyński and Kamil Grosicki. But the hosts lost the lead, and possible World Cup seat after Montenegro scored two goals between 78th and…
Related Posts
-
Poland on the verge of World Cup qualifi...October 5, 2017
-
Poland drops in the latest FIFA ranking...September 14, 2017
-
Poland 5th in the latest FIFA ranking...August 10, 2017
-
Poland 6th in the latest FIFA ranking...July 6, 2017