Poland records PLN 20 bln surplus in foregin trade in 2016

Image : Shutterstock

Between January and December 2016 Poland exported goods worth PLN 798.2 billion and imported products with total value of PLN 777.54 bilion, according to statistics office GUS. The surplus of PLN 20.659 billion was over twice as big as in 2015 (PLN 9.86 billion).

Exports grew by 6 percent last year, while imports increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year.

Developed countries accounted for 86.2 percent of total exports and for 67.9 percent of imports. Germany remained Poland’s top trade partner with a 27.3 percent share in exports and 23.4 percent share in imports. Russia’s share in Poland’s exports inched down bu 0.1 pp to 2.8 percent, while its share in imports decreased by 1.5 pp to 5.8 percent.