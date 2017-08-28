Poland response to EU rule of law investigation: everything is in order

August 28, 2017

In a response to the European Commission’s concerns over the potential breach of rule of law in Poland, Polish government said that it is in line with European standards, and the concerns are “groundless.” “In response to the Recommendation, the Polish side has underlined that the ongoing legislative measures, whose overriding aim is to reform…

