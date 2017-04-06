Poland secures 220 ha of land for its housing program

According to deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Kazimierz Smoliński, Poland has secured land bank for building 20,000 apartments in its Mieszkanie+ rental and rent-to-own housing scheme. “So far over 70 letters of intent have been signed on the area of 220 ha, which translates to nearly 20k apartments for construction,” Smoliński said, adding that new letters are being signed every week.

The first apartments should be ready by the end of the year.

The Mieszkanie+ fund has been set up by the Polish government in order to finance residential project. The government plans for the number of apartments per 1,000 inhabitants to reach the EU average of 435 by 2030, compared to the current average in Poland which is 363.