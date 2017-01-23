Poland seeking protection for farmers in negotiations with New Zealand 

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

Agriculture minister Krzysztof Jurgiel has said that Poland wants to secure the interests of farmers, and especially dairy producers, in talks on a free trade agreement between the EU and New Zealand. On the impact of the EU free trade agreements on the agricultural sector was under discussion at Monday’s meeting of agriculture ministers of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts