Poland seeking protection for farmers in negotiations with New Zealand 

PORR chosen as general contractor for Bu... Vastint Poland chose Polish construction company PORR, as the general contractor for the second phase of the complex Business Garden in Poznań. The contract involves the construction of five buildings with a total leasable area of 46,000 sqm and a de...

PORF publishes latest Warsaw office mark... The total modern office stock in Warsaw amounted to 5.045 million sqm at the end of last year, according to the latest report by the Polish Office Research Forum (PORF). In 2016, the office market in the city grew by a combined 407,000 sqm in 21 proj...

New apartment developments down by 1.4% ... Developers launched construction of 12,200 apartments in December 2016, 1.4 percent fewer y/y and 6.7 percent fewer m/m, GUS reported. The number of apartments handed over for use, however, increased in December, by 9.8 percent y/y and 17.4 percent m...

FM Logistic completes expansion project ... Logistics operator FM Logistic has added an additional 14,000 sqm to its distribution center in Błonie, near Warsaw, to a total of 68,000 sqm. The expansion cost PLN 29 million. The recently delivered facility offers storage space for pharmaceutics, ...