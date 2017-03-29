Poland shuts its consulates in Ukraine after grenade attack

Poland has temporarily closed its consulates in Ukraine after a grenade attack on its diplomatic post in Lutsk. They will remain closed “until the expectations of Poland regarding the protection of diplomatic and consular missions in Ukraine have been fulfilled,” Polish deputy Foreign Minister Jan Dziedziczak said after his meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland….
