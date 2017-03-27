Poland signs the Rome declaration

After some news reports, that Poland might not sign the Rome declaration, Polish PM Beata Szydło joined the other 26 EU leaders in endorsing the document at the EU summit. “The time has come to prepare good projects which will be another step for us to see a developing, single and happy Europe,” Szydło said….
