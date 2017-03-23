Poland threatens not to sign the Rome declaration

Poland won’t adopt the Rome declaration if it won’t address certain issues. “If the declaration does not include the issues which are priorities for Poland, we will not accept the declaration,” Polish PM Beata Szydło said in an interview with TVN24. “The unity of the EU, defense of a tight NATO cooperation, strengthening the role…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.