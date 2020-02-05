Poland to boost its defense spending to 2.2% GDP in 2020, 2.5% by 2030

April 23, 2017 Poland AM

According to the draft bill submitted to the Polish parliament by the ministry of defense, Poland’s military spending will reach 2.2 percent of GDP in 2020 and2.5 percent by 2030. “As a result of the current geopolitical situation, Polish Army is working to increase its defense capability, which means upgrading the military equipment as well…

