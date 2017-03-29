Poland to cap investment fund management and redemption fees

Financial market regulator KNF said that the fixed management by investment fund houses (TFI) should be capped at 2 percent. “The management fee on open-end mutual funds and sub-funds should be capped at 2 percent of net assets under management and adjusted to the investment policy, profit and risk profiles,” the KNF wrote. The maximum…
Related Posts
-
The assets of Polish investment funds (T...February 26, 2017
-
TFI assets worth PLN 255 billion...April 11, 2016
-
TFI’s profit up to nearly PLN 265 ...August 24, 2015
-
New Pioneer funds sales largest since Oc...April 9, 2015