Poland to cap investment fund management and redemption fees

March 29, 2017 Poland AM

Financial market regulator KNF said that the fixed management by investment fund houses (TFI) should be capped at 2 percent. “The management fee on open-end mutual funds and sub-funds should be capped at 2 percent of net assets under management and adjusted to the investment policy, profit and risk profiles,” the KNF wrote. The maximum…

