Poland to close talks on capacity market arrangements by end-Sept

September 24, 2017 Poland AM

Poland should finalize capacity market arrangements with the European Commission by the end of September, energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. It includes o the design of the so-called. winter package – a proposal for the shape of the future energy market, which the Commission has notified. It assumes, among others, ban on public aid for…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts