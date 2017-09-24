Poland to close talks on capacity market arrangements by end-Sept

Poland should finalize capacity market arrangements with the European Commission by the end of September, energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. It includes o the design of the so-called. winter package – a proposal for the shape of the future energy market, which the Commission has notified. It assumes, among others, ban on public aid for…
