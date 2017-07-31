Poland to continue logging in Białowieża despite EU demands to halt it

Poland said that it would continue with logging in the primeval Białowieża forest despite the European Court of Justice order to stop such actions immediately. “We are acting in line with the EU laws,” Environment Minister Jan Szyszko said, arguing that without logging, bark-eating beetles could destroy the forest. He claimed that without cutting down…
