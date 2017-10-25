Poland to develop transport connections with China – PM Szydło

Image: P. Tracz/KPRM

Transport is an area of cooperation between Poland, Central and Eastern Europe and China that has some of the best prospects for growth, and the Polish government’s intends to develop it, said PM Beata Szydło at the inauguration of the 2nd Meeting between Transport Ministers and Business Forum 16+1. She added that all methods of transportation will be developed, including road, rail, air and sea transport. “The concept of the central communication hub includes the construction of the largest airport in Poland and including it in the high speed rail network,” Szydło said. She stressed that the central hub is a response to the rapidly increasing number of flight connections between Europe and Asia.