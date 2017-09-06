Poland to expand SEZ incentives into whole country

September 6, 2017

The Ministry of Development plans to expand investors’ incentives reserved for the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) onto entire Poland’s territory, hoping that it will increase investment to PLN 117.2 billion and help create some 158,300 new jobs by 2027. “Our proposition is not a minor adjustment, but a real pro-development breakthrough in Poland’s current economic…

