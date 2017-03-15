Poland to focus on tax fraud at G20 summit

Poland wants to discuss the issue of tax havens at the G20 summit this week, Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish Radio. “We want medium-sized countries as well as smaller countries, which we represent, not to be avoided for tax.” “Bermuda has the third-highest number of EU investment, because it is…



