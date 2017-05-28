Poland to introduce 8.5% tax on REIT-like firms

Poland wants to tax the REIT-like firms with 8.5 percent CIT rate for income allocated to dividend payments and zero tax rate for dividend income from such firms, both for retail and institutional investors. Furthermore, amortization will not be booked as cost reducing taxable income. To be considered a REIT-like firm, companies must meet a…



