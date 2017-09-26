Poland to introduce new employee pension programs

Starting from 2019 at the latest, Poland will introduce a new employer-sponsored pension program PPK. “We want to create a system where workers, employers and the state would contribute to the 3rd pillar of the capital system. We are determined to be in place by 2019 at the latest. Even with conservative assumptions, it will…
