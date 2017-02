According to the ratings agency S&P, Poland will issue bonds on the commercial market worth $34.96 billion, compared to $43.44 billion in 2016. This will amount to 20.4 percent of all long-term debt issued this year in the CEE region.

The amount of Polish debt on the commercial market at end-2017 will reach $222.2 billion, up from $202.3 billion recorded at end-2016.