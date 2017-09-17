Poland to launch tender on technology for nuclear plant next year

The Polish government wants to launch the tender on technology for its planned nuclear plant early next year, according to the Energy Ministry. “The Energy Ministry estimates that a tender for selecting technology will be launched in early 2018 at the latest,” the office said in an answer to an MP interpellation. Poland wants to…
