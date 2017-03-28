Poland to leave Eurocorps?

Echo Investment secures loan for West Li... Echo Investment concluded a loan agreement worth €16.5 mln with Bank Millenium S.A. The funds will be used for the construction of the West Link office project in Wrocław. The project will have a total of over 14,000 sqm, featuring a car park for 266...

Capgemini takes up 13,000 sqm in Busines... Consulting, information technology and outsourcing company Capgemini will occupy more than 13,000 sqm of space in the Business Garden office complex in Wrocław, which is owned by developer Vastint Poland. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenan...

Białystok malls follow the extension tre... The eastern city of Białystok has seen a number of extensions to its shopping centers, with two still ongoing: the extension of Auchan Hetmańska set to be completed in 2017 and CH Zielone Wzgórze scheduled for completion in 2018, which will altogethe...

Kraków office market putting up strong p... The office stock in Kraków, the largest regional office market in Poland, has increased by almost 70 percent since 2012, with a record 146,900 sqm having been completed in the city in 2016 alone, according to the latest report by Savills. The office ...