Poland to leave Eurocorps?

Poland will withdraw from the Eurocorps force, RFM FM radio said, citing unnamed EU diplomat. The news was confirmed by the military body spokesman, who said to AFP that Poland will leave Eurocorps by 2020. “It is the decision of the Polish government,” Colonel Vicente Dalmau. However, Poland’s Minister of Defence Antoni Macierewicz said that…
Related Posts
-
Macierewicz accuses Tusk of diplomatic t...March 21, 2017
-
NATO should help solve Smoleńsk crash ca...February 16, 2017
-
PGZ plans to produce Patriot missiles in...December 1, 2016
-
Polish military to buy more drones...November 9, 2016