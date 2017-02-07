Poland to lend PLN 1 bln for broadband infrastructure

Poland will allocate PLN 1 billion in preferential loans to telecom firms for investments into broadband infrastructure, Ministry of Digital Affairs announced. Loans will be capped at PLN 10 million per investment and will be granted for up to 15 years. Funds will be used for investments aimed to increase broadband internet speed to at…
Related Posts
-
BGK – no more applications for 2017 MdM ...January 31, 2017
-
UKE: Nearly 60% of mobile users use smar...January 23, 2017
-
BGK investing in tourism for the East...December 22, 2016
-
BKG will have a new CEODecember 12, 2016