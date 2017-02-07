Poland to lend PLN 1 bln for broadband infrastructure

February 7, 2017 Poland AM

Poland will allocate PLN 1 billion in preferential loans to telecom firms for investments into broadband infrastructure, Ministry of Digital Affairs announced. Loans will be capped at PLN 10 million per investment and will be granted for up to 15 years. Funds will be used for investments aimed to increase broadband internet speed to at…

