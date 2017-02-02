Poland to lure EU’s financial institutions – KNF head

Poland wants the European Bank Authority to move its headquarters from London to Warsaw after Brexit will be finalized, Marek Chrzanowski, head of Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) told Puls Biznesu daily. “I’ve been meeting with representatives of foreign financial groups. I would also like us to put efforts in bringing the European Banking Authority…
Related Posts
-
PM Szydło: Poland’s energy strateg...February 2, 2017
-
ING Bank Śląski with PLN 255 mln net pro...February 2, 2017
-
Iconix Brand to enter Polish market...February 2, 2017