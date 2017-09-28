Poland to produce over 600k cars this year – report

Car production this year may exceed 600k, according to the Polish Automotive Industry Association and consultancy firm KPMG. Last year, Polish factories manufactured 554.6k cars. “Growing output is mainly due to the good situation on the main export markets, where a significant part of the Polish production is sold,” the report said. “We’re still far…
