Poland to seek settlements in disputes with road builders

Poland wants to reduce both the number and the value of disputes with construction firms which built country’s roads in recent years, deputy Infrastructure Minister Jerzy Szmit said. The value of the disputes is at PLN 10 billion, Szmit revealed. “There are hundreds of cases in courts; we don’t claim that all, we don’t claim…
Related Posts
-
New contracts for infrastructure develop...December 20, 2016
-
Mosty Katowice to plan new Bydgoszcz – T...November 28, 2016
-
Budimex lands two contracts worth over P...September 29, 2016
-
Polish developer to lay off 300 workers...September 23, 2016