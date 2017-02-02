Poland to seek settlements in disputes with road builders

Poland wants to reduce both the number and the value of disputes with construction firms which built country’s roads in recent years, deputy Infrastructure Minister Jerzy Szmit said. The value of the disputes is at PLN 10 billion, Szmit revealed. “There are hundreds of cases in courts; we don’t claim that all, we don’t claim…

