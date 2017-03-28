Poland to spend millions on digitizing Smoleńsk plane

The Polish defense ministry plans to develop a system able to digitally scan large planes. The cost of the project is estimated at PLN 3.5 million. The ministry plans to use it, among other things, to digitally recreate the Tu-154 plane, that crashed in Smoleńsk killing President Lech Kaczyński and 95 top Polish officials. The…
Related Posts
-
NATO should help solve Smoleńsk crash ca...February 16, 2017
-
Results of first Smolensk victims exhuma...November 17, 2016
-
Smolensk exhumations beginNovember 14, 2016
-
Lech Kaczyński’s remains to be exh...September 14, 2016