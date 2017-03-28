Poland to spend millions on digitizing Smoleńsk plane

March 28, 2017 Poland AM

The Polish defense ministry plans to develop a system able to digitally scan large planes. The cost of the project is estimated at PLN 3.5 million. The ministry plans to use it, among other things, to digitally recreate the Tu-154 plane, that crashed in Smoleńsk killing President Lech Kaczyński and 95 top Polish officials. The…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts