Poland to spend PLN 23.1 bln on 500+ program this year

Polish government will spend PLN 23.1 billion on the Family 500+ program this year, Government Information Center said. Last year, the program cost PLN 17 billion since its launch in April. The PLN 23 billion figure has been reserved in the budget draft for this year. Overall, on the pro-family policies, the government will spend…
