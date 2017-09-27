Poland to spend PLN 27 bln on railway infrastructure by 2023

The Polish government plans to spend PLN 27 billion on maintenance and modernization of its railway network till 2023, the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

“This is a historic moment. We now have something that we lacked in previous years. A mechanism which allows to plan and implement investments. With this program, we have some consistency: the National Rail Program for rail modernization and maintenance program for repairs and maintenance,” Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Bittel said. Combined, both programs will be worth PLN 83 billion, and according to Bittel, the passengers will be seeing a difference in quality starting from 2021.

The money will be spent mostly on upgrading infrastructure to higher-speed traffic and increasing punctuality of traffic, railway operator PKP PLK management board member Antoni Jasiński added.

The investments would increase the average speed of passengers train to 45 km/h from the current 30 km/h, and to 80 km/h (from the current 60 km/h) for cargo trains.